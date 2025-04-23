Gurugram: Man kills mother of two as she kept pressuring him for marriage; arrested

Gurugram, Apr 22 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing a mother of two as she kept pressuring him for marriage, an official said on Tuesday.

The body of the woman, Rupali (30), who used to work at a local club was recovered from a vacant plot in sector 83 here on Sunday. Police said she used to live with her children at a rented accommodation in Chakkarpur village.

A police official said the accused, Abhishek Mishra (25), a native of Bihar who lived in Delhi's Rajokri area, was arrested from Sihi village. He was in a relationship with the woman.

"During questioning, the accused revealed that the woman was pressuring him for marriage. Irritated by her constant nagging, he bludgeoned the woman to death with a stone and dumped the body in the vacant plot," a Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR NSD NSD