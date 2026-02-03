Gurugram: Man murders friend for dating his sister

Gurugram, Feb 3 (PTI) A hairdresser was arrested here for allegedly murdering his friend over a grudge stemming from a romantic relationship the latter had with his sister, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the arrested accused was identified as Zeeshan (27), and the deceased was identified as Suheb (27). Both men were friends hailing from the same village in Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh.

Suheb travelled to Gurugram on January 23 in search of work, where Zeeshan was employed as a hairdresser. The father of the deceased told the police that after two days had passed without contact from Suheb, he reached out to Zeeshan.

Zeeshan claimed that Suheb had gone to Mustafabad in Delhi for work and had not returned. Subsequently, he reported Suheb as missing at the Rajendra Park police station, police said.

An FIR was registered, and an investigation began. On Monday, police took Zeeshan into custody. During interrogation, he confessed to murdering Suheb, they added.

According to a spokesperson for the Gurugram police, Zeeshan admitted that he had lured Suheb to Gurugram under the pretence of job opportunities. After giving him alcohol, Zeeshan strangled Suheb with an electric wire and disposed of his body in a drain.

Police recovered the body of the deceased from the drain on Monday.

Zeeshan confessed that his motivation for the murder was his resentment towards Suheb for being in a romantic relationship with his sister. "We are currently questioning the accused," the police official added.