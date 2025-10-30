Gurugram man nabbed for bursting firecrackers off car roof on Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram, Oct 30 (PTI) A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly bursting firecrackers on the roof of a moving car on the Dwarka Expressway on Diwali night, police said on Thursday.

Kapil Rana, a native of Gurugram's Bajghera village, was arrested on Wednesday, and his SUV seized, they said.

According to the police, the stunt was caught on video and shared on social media.

The clip showed two men bursting crackers on the roof of an SUV, and another bursting crackers by putting his hand out from the driver's seat of the car, police said.

An FIR was registered on October 23 at Bajghera Police Station in connection with the matter.

"The accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation. The other accused will also be arrested soon," a Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR SHS VN VN