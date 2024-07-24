Gurugram: Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping minor in 2021

Gurugram, Jul 24 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping an 8-year-old girl in 2021, police said.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar Mehta also imposed a fine of Rs 40, 000 on Adarsh Pandey on Tuesday and ordered that the victim will receive a compensation of Rs 5 lakh from the fund of the District Legal Services Authority, they added.

The incident occurred on March 24, 2021, in the IMT, Manesar area. The survivor's mother alleged that her neighbour Adarsh Pandey, a native of Uttar Pradesh, lured her daughter out of the house and raped her, Advocate Pankaj Verma said.

An FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and police arrested Pandey, Verma said.

The court found Pandey guilty of raping the girl and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment, Verma added.