Gurugram man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor in 2020

Gurugram, Apr 22 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a girl in 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar convicted the man of raping a 16-year-old girl on October 28, 2020 and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The convict was a juvenile when he committed the crime.

According to the police, the man took the girl away after luring her. When the girl was rescued, during her medical examination it wa found that she was raped. Following this, a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

The accused, who was also a minor at that time, was apprehended and sent into a correction home by the Juvenile Justice Board. Subsequently, a chargesheet was filed against him in the court.

"On the basis of the charge sheet filed by Gurugram Police and the evidence and witnesses, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar convicted the accused," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.