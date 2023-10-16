Gurugram man shoots self to trap wife in false case

Gurugram, Oct 16 (PTI) A man shot himself in the leg and later informed police to allegedly implicate his wife in a false case, police here said on Monday.

According to a complaint filed by the man’s wife Reena, she got married to Sandeep, a resident of Tauru, in 2013. He used to beat her up, so she moved to her maternal home in Intra colony five months ago, they said.

Sandeep used to call her, asking her to come back or let him meet their daughter. On Thursday, he again called Reena and said that he would come to her parent’s house on Saturday and would take me and their daughter to a fair, they said.

“He reached my home on Saturday late evening and when I came out to meet him, he threatened to implicate me in a false case. He took out a pistol from his bag and shot himself in the leg and called police,” Reena alleged in her complaint.

Police reached the spot and recovered the pistol from Sandeep’s possession and admitted him to civil hospital. An FIR has been registered against him at Sector 53 police station, police said.

A senior police officer said the accused is still being treated at the hospital. Action will be taken as per the law. PTI COR NB NB