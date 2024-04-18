Gurugram: Man shot dead during fight, attacker thrashed to death

Gurugram, Apr 18 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was shot dead by a person on Thursday who was then fatally thrashed by a kin of the deceased, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil (55) and Dinesh (34), police said.

According to police, an argument broke out between Dinesh and Sunil on Thursday afternoon in Khandsa Village in Gurugram and soon took a violent turn.

Dinesh allegedly shot at Sunil. Following this, Sunil’s kin, Sohit allegedly thrashed Dinesh with an iron rod, killing him on the spot, police said.

Both were rushed to a hospital nearby, where the doctors declared them dead on arrival, they said.

During the initial probe, the police found three empty bullet shells from the spot, Manesar Assistant Commissioner of Police Surender Singh said.

"We have kept the bodies in the mortuary and waiting for the complaint. FIR will be registered soon and the probe is underway", ACP said. PTI COR HIG HIG