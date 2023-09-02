Gurugram: Man strangles wife to death after doubting her character

Gurugram, Sep 2 (PTI) Doubting the character of his wife, a man strangled her to death at a rented house in Pataudi here, police said on Saturday.

The accused fled the spot after committing the crime, they said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Pataudi police station, they added.

Babli, a native of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, in her complaint said that her younger sister Dhandevi was strangled to death by her husband Subhash.

"My sister got married 10 years ago with Subhash. They have two daughters and one son and live in the same colony. Subhash used to doubt his wife Dhandevi and used to beat her on every issue. He thrashed her again on Friday evening and it was late in the night when Subhash strangled her to death and fled away from his room," said Babli, who lives as a tenant in Haily Mandi's Jaidev colony here.

The raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused, police said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem. PTI COR AS CK