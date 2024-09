Dehradun, Sep 8 (PTI) A man was swept away in Ganga river at Dayanand Ashram Ghat in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, police said on Sunday.

A team of State Disaster Response Force reached the spot immediately after getting information and launched a search operation, they said.

Srinivasan Gopalan Vardanarajan (47), a resident of Gurugram's DLF City Phase 2, is yet to be traced, they said.