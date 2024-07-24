Gurugram: Man, wanted in two cases, arrested from MP for raping 3-year-old girl

Gurugram, Jul 24 (PTI) Gurugram police arrested a 50-year-old man from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl, officials said.

The accused was identified as Ratan, a resident of village Balihari, district Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. He was wanted in two cases of rape and sodomy, they said.

Ratan had already served 10 years of imprisonment for raping a 5-year-old girl in 2005, police said. He was also wanted in the case of sodomizing a 6-year-old boy in the Chandla area of Madhya Pradesh in 2024.

The matter came to light on April 26, when a woman filed a complaint and alleged that Ratan raped her 3-year-old daughter, they said.

In the complaint, she said that she and her husband worked for a contractor and were living in a room provided by their employers. Ratan, who was also working for the same contractor, was sleeping outside their room, police said.

On the night of April 25, they found their daughter and Ratan missing. Later, they found the girl in an unconscious state about 300 metres from their room. An FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

A reward of Rs 51,000 was also announced for providing information leading to Ratan's arrest, they said.

Multiple raids were conducted, and the police arrested Ratan from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. During the interrogation, he admitted to committing the crime and told the police that he took the girl to a secluded place at night when her parents had slept.

"After committing the crime, he used to go to another city to escape from the police and work as a labourer there for a few days, and during this time, he used to search for some child or girl or minor and after committing the crime of rape, he would go to some other city from there," Varun Dahiya, ACP crime said.

"The accused has already served 10 years of imprisonment for raping a 5-year-old girl from his own village in 2005. The accused came out of jail in 2015 after serving his sentence. We are contacting different states about the accused and will take him on remand after being produced in a city court", Dahiya said.