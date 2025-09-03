Gurugram: Man with 16 cases of vehicle theft nabbed after encounter

Gurugram, Sep 3 (PTI) A proclaimed offender accused of stealing vehicles was nabbed following a brief encounter in Gurugram's old Alwar-Sohna road, the police said on Wednesday.

In the brief shootout, the accused sustained injuries after being shot in the leg, after which he was taken to the hospital. An illegal pistol, a bike, a cartridge and four empty bullet shells were recovered from the scene, the police added.

The accused was identified as Zahid (30), a resident of Jhimrawat village in the Nuh district. A total of 16 cases of vehicle theft have been registered against him in Delhi, Gurugram and Nuh. The accused has also been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in five cases by the court.

On Tuesday night, a crime unit team from Sector 39 received a tip-off about an individual riding a bike without a number plate and who was on his way from Gurugram to Sohna to commit robbery, among other crimes, using illegal weapons.

A crime unit team led by Sub-Inspector Mohit Kumar put up a barricade near Sohna, after which they spotted an individual riding a bike that matched the description they were looking for. They signalled him to stop; however, the rider sped up and turned towards the old Alwar-Sohna road, the police stated.

"When the police tried to stop him at the next barricade, he did not halt and slammed into the barricade. He fell from his bike due to the contact and started to flee while opening fire at the police. In retaliation, the police fired at the accused's left leg, after which he fell to the ground and was subsequently caught.

A Gurugram Police spokesperson informed that an FIR was registered against the accused at the Sohna City Police Station, adding that he will be arrested after being discharged from the hospital.