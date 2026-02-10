Gurugram: Manager jumps to death from office building; foreign firm employee found hanging at home

Gurugram, Feb 10 (PTI) A manager of a private company allegedly died by suicide, jumping from the eighth floor of his office building in Sector 49 here, while a 26-year-old employee at another firm was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan at her flat in GLS Society on Damdama Road in Sohna, police said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old deceased -- identified as Varun Shankar, a native of Bengaluru -- worked as a manager for a company based in the building, located near the Spaze IT Park, they said.

Around 4:00 am on Tuesday, Shankar allegedly jumped from the eighth-floor balcony of the building and died on the spot, police said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered in the incident.

After getting information, a team from Sector 50 police station reached the spot. They took the body into custody and sent it to the mortuary.

The deceased's family has been informed and his co-workers at the company are being questioned, police said. His mobile phone details are also being examined.

"We are examining the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the office of the deceased. The postmortem will be conducted only after the family members arrive in Gurugram. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge in the case," said Inspector Sukhbir, Station House Officer, Sector 50 police station.

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old woman, working at a private company allegedly died by suicide in GLS Society on Damdama Road in Sohna, police said.

Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her flat. No suicide note was found at the spot, they added.

The deceased woman was identified as Kiran, a resident of Dabua Colony in Faridabad. She worked for a foreign firm's office located in the Rozka Meo Industrial Area and lived in Tower 4, GLS Society, with her brother Akash, who also works at a private company, police said.

According to the police, Kiran and Akash had gone to a wedding on Sunday. After returning, she went to sleep in her room. When her brother opened the door around 8:00 am the next day, Kiran's body was found hanging from the fan with her dupatta. After this he informed the police.

"We kept the body in the mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted only after the deceased's mother arrives. Family members, co-workers, and nearby residents are being questioned to determine the cause of the suicide," said Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, the investigating officer. PTI COR ARB ARB