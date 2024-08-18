Gurugram: Man's body found in drum floating in drain, efforts on to identify victim

Gurugram, Aug 18 (PTI) The body of a man with strangulation marks has been recovered from a drum floating in a drain here, police said on Sunday.

The body was found in the IMT Manesar area here on Saturday night after two workers of a plant spotted the drum and complained of foul smell emitting from it, they added.

It appeared that the man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was strangulated with an electric wire and his body was put in a drum and thrown into the drain, police said.

A murder case has been lodged in the matter, they added.

According to a complaint filed by Sohan Singh, security inspector of a Maruti Suzuki plant in IMT, two workers were pruning trees in the green belt near the drain on Saturday evening when they spotted a floating blue drum.

On being informed, a police team along with a forensics and crime team reached the spot and took out the drum from the drain.

Inside the drum, the body of the man was found tied with a sari. Nothing was found in his clothes or the drum that could help in his identification, police said.

The man appeared to be in his late twenties, according to police.

Based on Singh's complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under sections 103(1), 238(a) of the BNS at IMT Manesar police station on Saturday, they said.

Inspector Devender Singh, SHO of the police station, said, "Footage of nearby CCTV cameras is being explored and people nearby are being questioned. An FIR of murder has been registered and the matter is being investigated." The postmortem of the body is yet to be conducted, he said. PTI COR RPA