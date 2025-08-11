Gurugram: Married man caught masturbating to woman in public nabbed

Gurugram, Aug 11 (PTI) A 32-year-old assistant manager was arrested for allegedly masturbating to a woman waiting for a cab at Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, police on Monday said.

According to police, Abhilash Kumar is an MTech and works with a private company with an annual package of Rs 14 lakh.

The incident happened on August 2, when the woman, who turned out to be an Instagram influencer, was waiting for a cab at Rajiv Chowk after getting off a bus coming from Jaipur.

The woman allegedly found the man masturbating while standing in public, made a video of the act, and shared it on social media.

After a complaint, police filed a case under sections 75 (2) (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking) of the BNS at the Civil Lines Police Station.

Footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras was scoured, and Kumar was arrested, police said. He will be produced in a city court tomorrow.

According to police, Kumar, a native of Haryana's Karnal presently living in Sector 11, Gurugram, was returning home from a parents-teachers meeting at his son's school, when he stopped at the busy intersection and committed the act.

The woman earlier claimed that despite sharing the video on X and tagging police and women's welfare bodies, no action was taken. PTI COR VN VN