Gurugram: Married man killed by live-in partner for talking to wife

Gurugram, Aug 2 (PTI) A 40-year-old scrap dealer was stabbed to death by his live-in partner in the DLF Phase 3 area here early Saturday after an argument over him talking to his wife, police said.

Harish Sharma, a resident of Baliawas village in Gurugram, had been in a live-in relationship with the 27-year-old accused, Yashmeet Kaur, for more than a year. They lived in a rented flat.

Sharma was married and had two daughters who lived with his wife in the village. His wife was not keeping well for some time, and Sharma would often talk to her, which infuriated Kaur, police said.

On Saturday night, Kaur walked in on Sharma conversing with his wife, and the couple had a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Kaur stabbed Sharma in the chest with a kitchen knife. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

A friend of the deceased, Vijay alias Sethi, who was reportedly present in another room, is also under the scanner. The victim's nephew has alleged in his complaint that both Kaur and Vijay planned the murder.

Kaur, a resident of Delhi's Ashok Nagar, has been arrested and confessed to the crime, police said, adding that the murder weapon and a blood-stained T-shirt were seized from the flat. PTI COR RHL