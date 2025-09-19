Gurugram: Masked gunmen open fire at real estate company's office, gangster claims responsibility

Gurugram, Sep 19 (PTI) A group of masked gunmen opened fire at a real estate company's office in Sector 45, triggering panic in the area, police said on Friday.

They said the assailants fired 25-30 rounds at the office of MNR Buildmark on Thursday night. The bullets pierced the windows, and glass shards lay scattered at the scene.

Gangster Deepak Nandal claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. In a viral post, he alleged that the shooting was carried out on his instructions, although the post was later deleted.

Around 9.30 pm on Thursday, four to five masked gunmen entered the office building and fired indiscriminately before fleeing, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation. Bullet marks were found on the office windows and on luxury cars parked inside, they said.

Based on a complaint from property dealer Shravan Raheja, an FIR was registered in the matter at the Sector 40 police station, police stated.

A senior officer noted that it will take the arrest of the suspects to determine the motive behind the shooting, whether it was extortion or something else. "We are investigating the case from all angles. CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the culprits, and the social media post is also under investigation. We expect to unveil the details surrounding the shooting soon," said the spokesperson for the Gurugram police.

The company office is operated by 11 builders involved in the sale and purchase of projects of prominent builders of Gurugram and Delhi-NCR.

Gurugram has seen multiple firing incidents over the last few months.

In July, assailants opened fire at Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria, and his close friend Rohit Shakeen was gunned down in August. Later in August, gunmen fired almost two dozen rounds outside the house of Fazilpuria's friend and YouTuber Elvish Yadav. PTI COR MPL MPL