Gurugram: MCG fines 3 restaurants for violating waste rules

Gurugram, Oct 18 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on three restaurants in Sector 29 for violating the waste management rules.

According to an official statement, a team of officials from the sanitation wing of the civic body was inspecting the cleanliness of the area.

During the inspection, the team comprising senior sanitation inspector Harsh Chawla of Zone-3 area and sanitation inspector Jitendra Kumar inspected several hotels and restaurants, which are bulk waste generators, located in Sector 29 area to check the compliance with the rules.

The team found that three restaurants were not ensuring compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016, and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the three violators on the spot and instructed them to ensure compliance with the rules, said an official.

MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger said that it is mandatory for all the bulk waste generators located within the municipal corporation limits to follow the Solid Waste Management Rules.

The cleanliness teams of the corporation regularly check the BWGs and those found flouting the rules are fined, he added. PTI CORR KVK KVK