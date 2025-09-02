Gurugram Metro expansion's groundbreaking ceremony on September 5

Gurugram, Sep 2 (PTI) The groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed metro expansion project in Gurugram is set to take place on September 5, an official said on Tuesday.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs and Energy Minister Manohar Lal, along with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, will perform the ceremony at the parking area in front of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) office in Sector 44, an official statement said.

On Tuesday evening, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar visited the venue, giving instructions to the relevant departmental officers and reviewing preparations to ensure the ceremony proceeds smoothly.

"To ensure that the citizens of Gurugram are directly engaged with this significant project, a public meeting will be organised on the Gurugram University campus following the bhoomi pujan," Kumar stated.

He emphasised that the metro expansion will not only enhance transportation facilities but also provide a new impetus for the economic, social, and industrial development of Gurugram. PTI COR MPL MPL