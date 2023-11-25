Gurugram MP pulls up officials over poor sanitation, asks to improve cleanliness in 15 days

Gurugram, Nov 25 (PTI) Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday pulled up officers over poor sanitation in Gurugram and asked them to improve the city's cleanliness in 15 days, officials said.

During a meeting with officials of the district administration and municipal corporation at the PWD guest house here, Singh also urged sanitation workers to resume work, saying their absence from work is resulting in poor hygiene in the city, an official said.

The Planning, Statistics and Program Implementation Minister discussed several issues such as the clearance of Bandhwadi landfill, cleanliness measures in Gurugram, the ongoing strike by sanitation workers, and handling of construction and demolition waste, among others, the official said.

Seeking answers from corporation officials on the city's cleanliness being affected due to the strike by sanitation workers, Singh said that Gurugram has an important image at the global level and therefore, it was the moral responsibility of the administration to ensure better hygiene in the city keeping in mind the good health of the residents.

Singh also called upon the sanitation workers to resume work, saying that everyone has the right to express their views in a democratic system, but it must also be kept in mind that the path chosen to voice demands should not affect the lives of common people, the officials said.

The Union minister directed officials to take strict legal action against those who create obstacles in ensuring a clean Gurugram, they added.

He sought a report from the corporation officials on the sanitation measures implemented in Gurugram and asked them to improve the cleanliness of the city within 15 days, the officials said.

In the meeting Rao also pulled up the Eco Green Company for its negligence in garbage collection and asked officials to investigate the performance of the company since the time it was awarded the contract, they added. The corporation officials told the minister that a total of seven lakh tonnes of construction and demolition waste is to be cleared from different places in the city. They said the the file for approval to increase the waste lifting capacity of the current working agency has been sent to the Chief Minister's Office. PTI COR RPA