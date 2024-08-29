Gurugram municipal officer kidnapped, beaten to death over suspicion of affair with married woman

Gurugram, Aug 29 (PTI) A supervisor of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram was kidnapped and beaten to death by a man who suspected he was having an affiair with his wife, police said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Naresh Kumar, working as a supervisor for the sanitation workers at MCG, they said.

Kumar's brother, in a complaint, said that Ramveer along with his associates kidnapped Naresh Kumar on their bike from Madanpuri Road and thrashed him on Wednesday.

The accused left Kumar seriously injured. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

During the investigation, the police found Ramveer, who is a scrap dealer, suspected Kumar of having illicit relations with his wife. Following this, he along with his associates kidnapped Kumar and beat him up, they said.

Several police teams have been formed to arrest the accused in the case. The police are questioning Ramveer's family, a senior police officer said. PTI COR HIG HIG