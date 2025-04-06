Gurugram: Murder accused nabbed after brief exchange of fire with police

Gurugram, Apr 6 (PTI) A murder accused, carrying a Rs 20,000 reward for his arrest, has been nabbed after a brief exchange of fire with the police here in which he was injured, officials said on Sunday.

Sumit (22) was the second accused to be nabbed on charges of killing a youth in the Khera Khurrampur area here earlier this year. Another accused, Harsh, was arrested earlier.

According to the police, acting on a specific input, they set up barricades on the Farukhnagar mini bypass on Saturday and signalled a bike rider to halt.

Disregarding their signal, the rider tried to speed away, but the two-wheeler skidded. The accused tried to run away while firing at the police team.

The police fired in self-defence, injuring the accused in one of his legs, a police official said, adding that he was then admitted to a hospital.

The motorcycle, a pistol, one cartridge and four empty bullet shells were recovered from the spot, police said.

"The accused is undergoing treatment. After being discharged from the hospital, he will be put under arrest," said a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police. PTI COR NSD NSD