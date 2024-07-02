Gurugram murder: Juvenile produced before JJB, sent to correction home

Gurugram, Jul 2 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy accused of killing his 9-year-old neighbour and burning her body here was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) here and sent to a correction home in Faridabad, police said on Tuesday.

The juvenile allegedly strangled the girl and set her body on fire using camphor from the temple in her home on Monday after she caught him stealing jewellery, according to police.

During questioning, the boy told police that he was stealing the jewellery to repay Rs 20,000 that he had borrowed from his friends for playing online games, police officials said.

Initially, the juvenile tried to mislead people but he confessed to the crime when police questioned him, they said.

A senior investigator said the boy was taken into protective custody for two days.

"In protective custody, we can question him during the day but he must be sent back to the correction home in the evening," he said.

"The girl's body was handed over to her family after post-mortem examination. According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was strangulation," he added.

A case of murder has been registered under the new criminal laws at Rajendra Park police station in the matter. PTI COR DIV DIV