Gurugram: Neighbour rapes girl after holding her hostage in his house

Gurugram, Dec 2 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour after holding her hostage in his house in Pataudi area with the help of his mother, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on November 29 but came to light on Friday when the victim's mother lodged a complaint at women police station, Manesar.

According to the complaint filed by the mother, her 15-year-old married daughter is living with her. On November 29, the girl was passing through the house of the accused when he called her inside his house, the mother said.

“After this, the accused's mother locked the main gate and he raped my daughter at night. Meanwhile, I kept searching for her the whole night. My daughter managed to escape from captivity on November 30 morning, when the accused was sleeping. She reached home and told me about her ordeal. Then I approached the police with her,” the victim's mother said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR under section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered, said police. A senior police officer said that a probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon. PTI CORR KVK KVK