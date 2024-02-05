Gurugram: Neighbour slits throat of 14-yr-old girl, hides her body in his house

Gurugram, Feb 5 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly killed here by her neighbour who slit her throat and hid the body in his house before fleeing, police said on Monday.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused, the next-door neigbour of the family, killed the minor to avenge his enmity with them, they said.

The victim resided with her family in a one-room rented accommodation in a building in Indira Colony, Silokhra village here. The building has several such rooms and a few common washrooms, the police said.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Sunday when the girl's mother sent her to one of the common washrooms to fetch a soap. After the girl did not return for a long time, her family members started looking for her, they said, they said.

Her father Gyani Thapa saw the accused Bahadur standing outside his room and asked him if he saw his daughter, to which the latter said she had gone out to buy food, they added.

Thapa, however, got suspicious and asked Bahadur to open his room but he did not allow. He then forcibly opened the door and found his daughter's blood-soaked body wrapped in a blanket in the room, the police said.

Bahadur immediately fled the spot and is still absconding, they said.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and took the body in custody, the officials said.

The accused allegedly slit the girl's throat with a sharp weapon before hiding her body, they said.

Based on a complaint by the deceased's father, an FIR was registered against Bahadur under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 40 police station here on Monday, they added.

In his complaint, Thapa said he hailed from Nepal and has been living as a tenant with family in Indira Colony since 2019.

Bahadur alias Ramu, also from Nepal, lived on rent as his neighbour. He would often give Thapa's daughter money and food items, according to the complaint.

Around six months ago, Bahadur had accused the teenager of stealing his mobile phone and cash, following which he had an altercation with Thapa. He also threatened to kill one of his family members, it said.

"I shifted to another rented house but soon after Bahadur also started living in the same accommodation", Thapa added in his complaint.

Manoj Kumar, SHO of sector 40 police station, said the main motive behind the murder will be revealed only after the accused's arrest, adding that the body's post-mortem is being conducted.

"We are conducting raids to nab the accused", Kumar said. PTI COR RPA