Gurugram: New fare scheme for buses rolled out

Gurugram, Sep 25 (PTI) The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) has implemented a modified bus fare structure across all its operational routes in the city, officials said on Thursday.

According to an official statement, in the newly implemented fare scheme, passengers travelling on the Gurugaman buses up to 6 kilometres will now have to pay Rs 10, those travelling above 6 kilometres and up to 13 kilometres will pay Rs 20, while journeys extending beyond 13 kilometres will be charged at a flat Rs 30.

The new fare scheme became effective from September 24 onwards, the officials said.

This rationalised structure has been designed to make city bus services fairer, more transparent and affordable for commuters, while also ensuring the long-term sustainability of the public transport system, the statement added.

Currently, GMCBL operates a fleet of 150 modern eco-friendly buses plying on 23 routes covering major residential and commercial hubs of the city. Citizens can access all routes and fare details on the Gurugraman App developed by GMCBL for ease of ticketing purposes and for relevant information about availing the bus services, it said.

New electric buses are also expected to be added to the GMCBL fleet this year, which will further strengthen the public transport services in the city.

"The new fare structure has been designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and convenience for all commuters. GMCBL buses continue to provide an affordable, safe, and environmentally responsible mode of travel to reduce dependency on personal vehicles," said Vishwajeet Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer, GMCBL.

Gurugram residents are encouraged to choose public transport and support sustainable mobility in the city, he added. PTI COR APL APL MPL MPL