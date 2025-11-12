Gurugram: One gets lifer, four others 7-year-jail term for murdering sarpanch in 2020

Gurugram, Nov 12 (PTI) A local court on Wednesday sentenced one person to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh and four others to seven years in jail in a 2020 murder case of a village sarpanch, police said.

According to police, the five accused, identified as Bharat, Mukesh alias Prince, Mohit Lamba, Punit and Anmol, were handed down the punishment for allegedly killing Alipur village Sarpanch Manoj Kumar.

The alleged crime took place on July 15, 2020, following which an FIR was registered at the Sohna City police station. During the investigation, police arrested the five accused, and subsequently, they were sent to judicial custody.

"On the basis of the charge sheet, evidence and witnesses, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan on Wednesday sentenced accused Bharat to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh.

"The court sentenced the other four Mukesh alias Prince, Mohit, Punit and Anmol to 7 years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 25,000", said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.