Gurugram: Over 100 shanties constructed illegally on government land demolished

Gurugram, Jan 20 (PTI) More than 100 shanties illegally constructed on government land in Sector 44 here were demolished on Tuesday, following allegations of illicit drug trade in these slums, police said.

According to an officer, as part of the Gurugram Police crackdown against crime and criminals, over 100 settlements were identified in Sector 44, near Kanhai Colony, that had been constructed by illegally occupying around five acres of government land.

Illicit narcotics trade was allegedly prevalent in these slums, he added.

Based on the information received and facts which emerged during an inquiry, the illegal settlements were demolished using bulldozers with the help of District Town Planner R S Bhatt, and in the presence of a police force led by Inspector Aman Singh, SHO of Sushant Lok police station.

During the operation, the police remained alert and the entire process was completed peacefully, the officer said.

"Previously, a criminal, Tapas Purui alias Jagbandhu Purui alias Tunda, a native of Nadia district in West Bengal, had lived in these slums. He had built the slum illegally on government land and was profiting from selling illicit drugs and possessing illegal weapons," the officer said, adding that more than 13 cases are registered against Parui.

"Such strict action against criminals, land mafia and illegal encroachers will continue in the future also," the Gurugram Police spokesperson said. ARB ARB