Gurugram: Over 30 miscreants attack liquor shop in Shivaji Nagar

Gurugram, Feb 20 (PTI) Over 30 miscreants allegedly attacked a liquor shop in Shivaji Nagar area here and demanded an extortion of Rs 5 lakh from its owner, police said on Tuesday.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the liquor shop, police said.

An FIR was registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station, they said.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar, in his police complaint said that six youths arrived at his shop to buy liquor around 10 pm on February 15.

After taking five bottles, they paid for only one bottle and began to leave the shop, Kumar said in his complaint.

"When the salesman refused to give them bottles, the accused beat him up and said in a threatening tone that he should tell the owner to pay them Rs 5 lakh extortion to run this shop. Hearing the noise, I came to the counter where the accused began abusing me and threatened to kill me," Kumar said in his complaint.

"In the meantime, more than 25 people also entered the shop and joined the six youths. They attacked my partner Sachin Kataria and his two associates Abhimanyu and Deepak with sticks and sharp weapons. They were injured critically and rushed to the hospital. The accused fled after leaving their two motorcycles on the spot and then the police was called," he said in his complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Shivaji Nagar police station on Monday, police said.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, the SHO of Shivaji Nagar police station, said that a "case has been registered" and added the "accused will be identified and arrested soon". PTI COR AS AS