Gurugram: Panic after leopard spotted in IMT Manesar Sector 8

Gurugram: A leopard was spotted on Friday morning at an industrial plot in Gurugram's IMT Manesar Sector 8 area, sending locals into a tizzy, police said.

Upon being informed, teams from the police and the Forest Department arrived at the spot and set a trap.

The leopard was captured after a six-hour operation following its tranquilization.

A wildlife official said the leopard is a 3-year-old adult male.

The official stated that the leopard may have entered the area in search of food.

The medical examination is underway, and he will be released into the Aravalli forest, the official said.

In another incident, a leopard-like animal was spotted in a CCTV camera at Bhadana Chowk in Faridabad, creating panic in the area. Residents informed the police, but no animal was found.

A senior police officer said that they have not received any complaint from the Forest Department.