Gurugram people inspired me to contest polls: BJP rebel Naveen Goyal

Gurugram, Sep 17 (PTI) BJP rebel Naveen Goyal, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Gurgaon assembly constituency, said on Tuesday that the people of Gurugram have inspired him to contest elections for the betterment of the city.

Goyal said looking at the trust and love of the public, the people will open the way for the progress of Gurugram by casting a historic vote on the symbol of glass on October 5. It is his success that today 36 communities of Gurugram are contesting elections on his behalf, he said this during his public meetings in sector 4, 7, 14, Arjun Nagar, Bheem Nagar and other areas of the constituency.

October 8 will be the day when Gurugram will win, he said, adding that with this victory, work will start on war footing to solve the problems of Gurugram.

"The party may not have given me the ticket, but the public has given me the ticket. I will convert the dreams of Gurugram's public into reality with all-round development.

"After coming from different villages, we all have made Gurugram a city and there are many dreams about this city. Give me five years and by fulfilling those dreams, I will actually make the city a developed, clean and safe city," said Goyal.

In a public meeting with the traders, Goyal said he has always stood in the interest of traders and shopkeepers and will always continue to do so. Whenever the traders have any personal problems at every level, he has worked with them to provide them justice, he said. PTI COR KSS KSS