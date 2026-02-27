Gurugram: Phone snatcher pushes past police, escapes from custody

Gurugram, Feb 27 (PTI) A man accused of phone snatching allegedly escaped from police custody by pushing aside personnel while being taken back after he was presented in a court here on Friday, officials said.

Although police personnel attempted to chase him down, he managed to evade capture, they added.

An FIR has been registered in this connection at Sector 29 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Head Constable Pradeep Kumar, the accused is identified as Ravi (25), a resident of Mandi village in Delhi.

Ravi was arrested along with an accomplice Aditya, a resident of Bhim Basti, with a case of mobile phone snatching registered against the accused on February 25.

Both accused were produced in court and taken on one-day remand. When the police brought him back to the station, Ravi took advantage of the situation and pushed aside personnel, managing to break away and escape.

The Gurugram Police spokesperson said efforts are on to nab the accused. PTI COR ARB ARB