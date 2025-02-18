Gurugram Police arrest 2 cybercriminals for cheating people with fake loan offers

Gurugram, Feb 19 (PTI) Gurugram police arrested two cybercriminals who cheated people by offering loans without any documentation process, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Rohit, a resident of Krishna Nagar, Sector 10, Gurugram, and Mukim, a native of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accused were arrested on Sunday and two mobile phones and Rs 2,700 in cash were recovered from their possession, he added.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint stating that in December 2024, he saw a poster in Udyog Vihar advertising loans without any documentation process and upon contacting the numbers given in the poster he was asked to meet at a location in Sector 11.

The accused took the man to an electronic showroom, where he was told that his loan of Rs 30,000 had been approved, and he would receive Rs 28,000.

"The accused, along with his accomplices, gave me Rs 20,000, and when I asked for the remaining amount, they threatened me. In February 2025, I learned that they had fraudulently taken out two separate loans worth about Rs 1.30 lakh in my name, so I approached the police," the complainant stated in his report.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station East.

"During police interrogation, the accused revealed that, in the name of offering loans without documentation, they used to obtain loans in the names of people with good civil records. They committed fraud by giving small amounts of money to the individuals in whose names they acquired the loans. We are questioning the accused," said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber. PTI COR ARD ARD