Gurugram police arrest 2 private bank employees for helping cyber frauds

Gurugram, Mar 12 (PTI) The Gurugram police arrested two employees of a private bank who allegedly helped cyber frauds, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused -- identified as 32-year-old Deepak, a resident of Delhi, and 30-year-old Dharmendra, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan -- were arrested from Rohini in the national capital on Monday.

The accused were produced in a court, which sent them to four-day police remand.

A fake bank account holder, Prakash, was arrested by police from Delhi earlier.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint at the cyber police station (east) that he was cheated of about Rs 1.32 crore in the garb of investing in the stock market.

An FIR was registered and police started an investigation.

"During interrogation, the two accused revealed that they are employees of Yes Bank. Dharmendra had opened a bank account in the name of accused Prakash and Deepak had sold that bank account to another accused. They had received Rs 1.60 lakh for providing the bank account and divided the money among themselves," police officer Priyanshu Dewan said. PTI COR SMN SMN