Gurugram police arrest 3 youths for performing car stunts on road

Gurugram, Aug 5 (PTI) Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested three youths accused of performing car stunts on the road after a video circulating on social media came to their notice, officials said.

Three cars used for the stunts were recovered from their possession, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Himanshu (22), a resident of Khaika village near Sohna; and Sagar (24) and Kaushal (24), both residents of Peeragarhi in Delhi, police said.

"The accused committed the crime of risking their lives and also those of others by doing stunts. We have recovered three cars used in the stunt, including two Thars and one Fortuner. Further probe is underway and the other accused will also be arrested soon," said a spokesperson of Gurugram police.

According to the police, a video circulating on social media came to the notice of Gurugram police. It showed three youths standing through the sunroof of a car near the Shobha City Sector 108 traffic light under the Rajendra Park police station area.

Behind that car were about eight to ten other cars and some youths were also seen standing through the sunroofs. Some youths were seen peeping out of the windows while a couple of them were making videos of the stunts the cars were performing.

Based on the video, an FIR was registered at the Rajendra Park police station on Monday and three accused were arrested on Tuesday, the police said. PTI COR KSS KSS