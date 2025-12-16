Gurugram police arrest law graduate for objectionable social media post

Gurugram, Dec 16 (PTI) A 25-year-old law graduate has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district for allegedly hurting religious and social harmony by posting objectionable content on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Hariom Mishra, was arrested from Charva village on Monday. A mobile phone allegedly used in the offence was recovered from his possession, they said.

According to police, a complaint was registered on December 11 alleging that a person had posted objectionable content on the social media platform X with the intent of spoiling religious and social harmony.

An FIR was subsequently registered at the Cyber Crime West police station, they added.

“During interrogation, the accused admitted that he came across an objectionable post on social media and shared it on his account despite being aware of its nature,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

The mobile phone used in the offence has been recovered, and further questioning is underway, the spokesperson added.