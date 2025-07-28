Gurugram police arrest man for extortion

Gurugram, Jul 28 (PTI) Gurugram police has arrested a man for allegedly extorting money from a person by threatening to implicate his father in a false case, an official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Chandan Jha, a native of Araria district in Bihar.

The matter came to light when Jha's neighbour lodged a complaint at Sector 10 police station on July 23.

According to the complaint, Jha told his neighbour that his father had allegedly misbehaved with his daughter and threatened him that if he didn't pay Rs 1 lakh, he would shame the family.

Out of fear, the neighbour gave him Rs 1 lakh. However, when on July 25, Jha again demanded money, this time Rs 3 lakh, the complainant told the police.

An FIR was registered, and police arrested the accused on July 26. Police have recovered Rs 94,000 in cash from his possession.

Jha was produced in a city court on Monday and was sent into judicial custody, police said. AMJ AMJ