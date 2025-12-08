Gurugram police arrests 2 for kidnapping two youths

Gurugram, Dec 8 (PTI) Gurugram police has arrested two persons for allegedly kidnapping two youths and demanding Rs 5 lakh ransom from their family, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Danish (22), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, and Ryan (22), of Delhi's Okhla Nagar, were arrested near Dwarka Expressway on Sunday. According to police, the duo allegedly kidnapped youths Rahul (21) and his friend Krishna from UP's Greater Noida city at the behest of one Mayank, a resident of the same city. Mayank is still at large, and he allegedly hatched the plan for the kidnapping.

During questioning, the accused revealed that Mayank is their friend, and they committed the crime at his behest, as he wanted to get back the Rs 2 lakh he had lent to Rahul.

The matter came to light when Rahul's father filed a complaint on December 6.

The complainant mentioned that at around 11.30 am, his daughter received a call from Rahul, informing that he and Krishna had been kidnapped, and the kidnappers were demanding Rs 1 lakh ransom.

Later, another call came from Rahul's phone, in which he asked his family members to bring Rs 5 lakh and requested them not to inform the police.

However, on December 7, Rahul and Krishna managed to escape from the clutches of the kidnapper, the complaint further mentioned, and were rescued from a location near Rampura flyover in Gurugram.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station, and Danish and Ryan were arrested on Sunday.

"We are questioning the accused and are conducting raids to nab Mayank. He will be arrested soon," said Gurugram police spokesperson.