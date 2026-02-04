Gurugram Police arrests 2 Nigerians for posing as company directors, cheating employees

Gurugram, Feb 3 (PTI) Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested for allegedly extorting around Rs 10 lakh from employees of a company by posing as its directors, police said on Tuesday.

Based on the technical analysis conducted by the Cyber Crime East police station, Ojo Uyiosa and James were arrested from the Nathupur village area on January 31.

According to police, the accused used WhatsApp to impersonate company directors, gained the employees’ trust and fraudulently transferred money to their bank account.

Two mobile phones and three SIM cards were seized from their possession, they added. Uyiosa had come to India on a student visa in 2014, while James arrived on a tourist visa in 2023, police said.

During interrogation, Uyiosa revealed that the two had cheated employees of approximately Rs 10 lakh, which was transferred to a Bandhan Bank account. Two cyber fraud complaints had already been registered against the same account, police added.

The accused were produced before a city court on Monday and were remanded to three days of police custody. Further investigation is underway, police said.