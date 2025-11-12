Gurugram police arrests 2 Rohit Godara gang members

Gurugram, Nov 11 (PTI) Under the ongoing 'Operation Trackdown,' Gurugram police has arrested two active members of the Rohit Godara gang, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused, identified as Naresh Kumar and Sanjay alias Sanjeev, are residents of Saidpur village in Narnaul district. Both accused had been absconding for the past 11 months and carried a cash reward of Rs 5,000 each, they added.

According to the police, on December 5, 2024, Naresh and Sanjay launched a murderous attack on a rival gang member, Amit, inside the premises of Narnaul court.

After the incident, they kept changing locations and managed to evade arrest for several months.

However, the Special Task Force (Gurugram) continuously tracked the accused using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs and successfully apprehended both on November 9.

Subsequently, they were handed over to the STF's Bahadurgarh unit for further legal proceedings.

Sanjay has around 10 criminal cases registered against him, while Naresh faces four. Both are involved in serious offences such as organised crime, attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons.

Since the launch of Operation Trackdown, 209 hardcore criminals and 1,173 other accused have been arrested across Haryana. On November 10 alone, 48 hardcore criminals and 179 other accused were nabbed by the police, according to an official statement. PTI COR AMJ AMJ