Gurugram police arrests 3 for cyber fraud linked to Dubai-based investment scam network

Gurugram, May 23 (PTI) Gurugram cyber police have arrested three persons for allegedly duping people on the pretext of investing in stock trading schemes with the promise of high returns, officials said on Friday.

One of the accused was in contact with cyber fraudsters based in Dubai, police said, adding that two mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Rimple Dudhagra, from Gujarat's Rajkot district, Akhlaq Ahmed, a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, and Shahabuddin Ansari, from Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Dudhagra was arrested from Jalandhar in Punjab, while Ahmed and Ansari were apprehended from Delhi on Thursday, police said.

During interrogation, Dudhagra revealed that he used to procure bank accounts through an associate and sold them to a person in Dubai at a two per cent commission, they added.

Ahmed lured people with cash incentives to obtain their bank account details and paid two per cent commission on the money received in these accounts to Ansari, police further said.

Ansari came in contact with cyber fraudsters via a Telegram group and used to buy bank accounts from Ahmed and sold them to another person in Dubai at three per cent commission, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said.

He said that Ansari has also visited Dubai multiple times. Further interrogation is underway. PTI COR OZ OZ