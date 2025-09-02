Gurugram police arrests 3 from Punjab in Chinese cyber scam centres case

Gurugram, Sep 2 (PTI) The Gurugram police has arrested four more people, including three women, from Punjab's Ludhiana in connection with an international cyber fraud linked to Chinese call centres operating in Cambodia and Laos, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused -- Ritika alias Riti, 33, and her brother Hemant, 30, Prachi alias Pari, 21, and Sejal, 21, were allegedly working with another accused, Shiva, in Laos. They committed cyber fraud on salary and commission. Four passports and four mobiles were recovered from their possession, police said.

Police said interrogation of Shiva, who was arrested recently from Ludhiana, revealed the names and details of the four accused who were arrested on Monday. All five had returned to India on August 14 and were involved in cheating an individual from Gurugram of Rs 36 lakh, said police.

More than 60,000 people, including Indian, Pakistani and African citizens, are involved in similar fraud operations in Laos, it said.

"Till now,13 accused have been arrested in the case. We have taken all the accused on four-day remand," said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP of Gurugram cyber cell. PTI COR RHL