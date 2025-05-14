Gurugram police arrests 3 members of Thak-Thak gang for carjacking

Gurugram, May 14 (PTI) Gurugram police have arrested three members of the notorious Thak-Thak gang for allegedly committing nearly two dozen thefts by breaking car windows using slingshots, officials said on Wednesday.

Police recovered a scooty, a slingshot and iron pellets, a laptop charger, and six debit and credit cards from their possession, they said.

The accused have been identified as Surya Swami and Romit alias Jony, from Madangir in Delhi, and Karan, a resident of a slum near Inderpuri in Delhi, they said.

Surya and Romit were arrested from Gurugram on May 8, while Karan was nabbed from Aya Nagar in Delhi on May 9, a police officer said.

They were remanded in five-day police custody and later sent to judicial custody after being produced in a local court, he said.

According to police, a resident of DLF Phase 1 had lodged a complaint on April 30, alleging that an unidentified person broke the window of his car and stole his laptop, purse, and other valuables. An FIR was registered at the DLF Phase 1 police station.

During investigation, a team from the Sector 43 crime unit arrested Surya and Romit, followed by the arrest of Karan, the officer said.

The three confessed to their involvement in 21 similar thefts across Gurugram, police said, adding that Surya already has two theft cases registered against him in Delhi.

“All three belong to the Thak-Thak gang. They conducted recces of vehicles parked in isolated areas and used a slingshot to break the glass and steal valuables such as bags, laptops and cash,” a police spokesperson said. PTI COR OZ OZ