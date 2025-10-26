Gurugram Police arrests 3 Nigerian women with MDMA, cocaine from Delhi

Gurugram, Oct 26 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested three Nigerian women from Delhi for allegedly running a drugs supply racket, and seized MDMA and cocaine from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused – Precious, Gifg, and Joy, all Nigerian nationals – were arrested from different parts of Delhi after an FIR was registered against them at the Sadar police station here.

Police had earlier arrested Aadrsh, a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, with 26 gm of MDMA. During questioning, he revealed the names of the other suppliers who were all members of a drugs network.

Acting on the lead, police conducted raids in Delhi on Saturday, which led to the arrests of the three Nigerian nationals, a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

“Police recovered 22 gm of white MDMA, 3 gm of brown MDMA, 9 gm of cocaine, an electronic weighing machine, six rolls of black tape, three bundles of polythene, and three mobile phones during the raids,” the spokesperson said.

A senior investigating officer said the Nigerian women were sourcing narcotics from Chhatarpur, Delhi, for supply in Gurugram.

The women, who arrived in India two years ago on medical visas but stayed back even after their documents expired, were part of a racket supplying synthetic drugs across Delhi-NCR, the officer said. PTI COR ARI