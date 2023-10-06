Gurugram Police arrests Bihar resident for making inflammatory posts on social media

Gurugram, Oct 6 (PTI) Gurugram Police on Friday arrested a man from Bihar for allegedly making inflammatory posts through his X account with the intention of instigating riots, an official said.

An FIR was registered on August 1 against an unknown accused at the cyber crime police station, east, police said.

According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Shahid Alam, native of a village in Bihar's Bhagalpur district.

“The arrested accused revealed during interrogation he has been living in Delhi since 2016. During the riots, he had made inflammatory posts to avenge the burning of a mosque in Gurugram and the murder of the Imam. We will take him on police remand after producing him in a city court tomorrow,” said Vipin Ahalawat, ACP cyber.

A religious procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed in the incident and the ensuing communal violence. A cleric was killed in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram as the violence spilt over. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK