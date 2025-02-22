Gurugram police arrests cyber fraudster at Chennai airport while trying to flee to Egypt

Gurugram, Feb 22 (PTI) Gurugram police have arrested a cyber fraudster from Chennai airport while he was attempting to flee to Egypt after allegedly converting fraudulently obtained money into cryptocurrency, officials said on Saturday.

A woman filed a complaint on January 31, alleging that that she was duped by fraudsters posing as government officials, police said.

The accused allegedly threatened her with imprisonment, claiming her mobile number was linked to illegal activities. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered at Cyber Crime Police Station (West), they said. Several accused were arrested earlier in the case, and a key accused, Ahamad Nisham (25), a native of Malappuram in Kerala, was apprehended from Chennai airport on Wednesday, they added.

He allegedly converted the defrauded amount into cryptocurrency in exchange for Rs 10,000, a police officer said.

Nisham had been absconding and was trying to evade arrest by fleeing to Egypt. However, he was nabbed at Chennai airport before he could escape and is being questioned, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said. PTI COR OZ OZ