Gurugram Police arrests five accused in fraud case

Gurugram, Sep 6 (PTI) Gurugram Police arrested five accused, including two women, for allegedly committing a fraud of Rs 6.70 lakh on the pretext of providing cheap gold and branded clothes, they said.

After around five months, a team of crime unit, Sector 40, arrested all five accused on Thursday night, they added.

According to police, a woman had filed a complaint at the New Colony police station on April 23 that in February this year, some people had come to live in her house on rent in the Jyoti Park colony. They allegedly they took Rs 6 lakh from her on the pretext of providing cheap gold from Dubai and Rs 70,000 for cheap branded clothes, she said in her complaint. But the accused neither gave gold nor clothes, she added.

Soon the accused fled from her house with cash and other goods, the woman alleged in her complaint.

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Prem Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Rajni Verma, Kavita, and Sachin Kumar.

"We are questioning the accused and trying to recover the defrauded money," spokesperson of Gurugram Police said. PTI COR MNK MNK