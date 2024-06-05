Gurugram Police arrests five people for ATM fraud

Gurugram, June 5 (PTI) Gurugram Police has busted a gang involved in ATM fraud and arrested five accused, including two women, in connection, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused used to steal money from ATMs by inserting a chip in the power plug, enabling remote control of the machine and deceiving users. A luxury car used in the crime and Rs 23,200 cash were recovered from their possession, they added.

According to the police, the arrested persons have been identified as Ahsan and Raees, residents of Nuh district, Ashfaq, hailing from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, and Nandini and Mahak, residents of Shahdara in Delhi.

On June 3, the branch manager of Axis Bank in Sector 10A here filed a complaint about some people allegedly stealing money from an ATM on Sunday night. Following this, an FIR was registered at the Sector 10 A police station, they added.

Investigation in the case led the police to the five accused who were arrested from separate places on Monday and Wednesday, they said.

Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime), said during police interrogation, the accused said they used to install a chip set in the power plug of the ATM, through which they could turn the machine on or off through remote control.

When someone tried to withdraw cash, they would turn off the ATM right before the cash was dispensed. The two female gang members, meanwhile, assured the victim that a refund would be processed within 24 hours. Once the person left, the gang withdrew the cash from the ATM tray, the ACP said.

The gang revealed that they had committed four thefts using the same modus operandi -- two in Delhi, one in Faridabad and another from Gurugram, the officer said.

A senior police officer said Ahsan had previous cases against him -- four cases of theft in Delhi and one case in Gurugram.

Raiees was earlier booked in two theft cases in Delhi and a case in Gurugram, he added. PTI COR RPA