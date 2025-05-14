National

Gurugram police arrests four for aiding fraudsters with bank accounts in trading scam

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Gurugram, May 14 (PTI) Four men have been arrested by the cyber crime police in Gurugram for allegedly providing bank accounts to cyber fraudsters involved in a trading investment scam, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made in connection with a case registered on March 15, following a complaint from a man who alleged he was duped in the name of a trading investment scheme, police said.

A case was lodged at the Cyber Crime (South) police station, they added.

The accused were identified as Honey Garg, Sahdev, and Sandeep -- residents of village Tatarpur in Palwal district -- and Rahul Tiwari, a native of Bawa Colony in Ludhiana, a police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had opened a bank account in the name of another person and handed it over to cyber fraudsters, who used it to siphon off funds. In return, they received Rs 18,000, a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR OZ OZ