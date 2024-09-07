Gurugram Police arrests fraudster in Rs 77 lakh stock investment scam

Gurugram, Sep 7 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested a man in connection with a cyberfraud of Rs 77 lakh involving fake stock market investments promising high returns, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the arrested accused was identified as Ritav Ur Javed Jhinjha, a native of Fazilka in Punjab. He was arrested by a ream of cybercrime, east police station, on Friday.

The detention of Jhinjha, who was nabbed in Fazilka, is the ninth arrest in the case, they said.

In April this year, a local resident reported being defrauded of Rs 77 lakh through a fake stock market investment scheme, following which an FIR was lodged and an investigation taken up, tehy added.

During interrogation, Jhinjha revealed that he had siphoned Rs 5 lakh from the defrauded amount and transferred it to other associates, said a spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

"Eight cases of attempt to murder, extortion, assault and possession of illegal weapons are already registered against the accused (Jhinjha) in Chandigarh, Punjab and Rajasthan. We are questioning the accused," the spokesperson added. PTI COR RPA