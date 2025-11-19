Gurugram police arrests illegal arms supplier, seize 3 pistols worth Rs 8 lakh

Gurugram, Nov 19 (PTI) Police have arrested an illegal arms supplier and recovered two Made-in-Austria Glock pistols and one country-made pistol, with a total value of Rs 8 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ajit (30), a resident of Kari Dharni village of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, police said.

He was supplying sophisticated foreign-made pistols to criminals and was nabbed on Tuesday after his name cropped up in the interrogation of another arms supplier, Vikas.

Police said Vikas, alias Khila, a resident of Gurugram's Ullahwas village, was arrested on October 27 with an illegal Glock pistol.

Meanwhile, Ajit, during questioning, revealed that he purchased the three weapons recovered from his possession from a person in the Hisar district.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had purchased both foreign-made Glock pistols for Rs 5 lakh, while the country-made pistol was purchased for Rs 25,000. We are now searching for the person from whom accused Ajit purchased these weapons," said Gurugram police spokesperson.